Gary Edward Shiflet, 60, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019, surrounded by family at UVA Transitional Care Hospital in Charlottesville. Gary was born on April 22, 1959, in Charlottesville, to the late Edward Lewis Shifflett and Lena Arlene Hunt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Rhilynn Gantt; and a nephew, Mitchell Lamb. Gary was known for having a good and kind heart, and a great sense of humor. He absolutely loved sports, especially his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys. He is survived by his daughter, Mekalyn Shifflett (Walker Perfater); stepdaughter, Kendra Arias (Gabriel Arias); three grandsons, Jace and Cason Gantt, and Kade Arias; brother, Michael L. Shifflett (Lisa Shifflett); stepbrother, Doug Wright; sister, Debbie Bankard (Steve Bankard); stepsisters, Alice Hensley (Tom Hensley), and Gayle Wright-Smith (Matt Smith); stepmother, Mary Shifflett; special friend, Brittainy Stevens; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. A memorial visitation will be held from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, with a prayer service beginning at 7:30 p.m., at Hill & Wood Funeral Home Greene Chapel, 15075 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, hopva.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
