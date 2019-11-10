Elbert Lee Shiflett, 85, of Ruckersville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at his residence. He was born on April 6, 1934, in Greene Co., Va. to the late Arthur and Sirgureny Shiflett. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Elizabeth Glass Shiflett; his children, Lisa Jo Farrell (Doug Brooks) and Bert Lee Shiflett (Heather); grandchildren, Justin Martin (Ashlie), Codey Martin (Daniela Bartolo), Aaron Martin (Lexi Reaves), and Alaynie and Briana Shiflett; great-granddaughter, Karlee Martin; one brother, Otis, and many other family members and friends. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Holly Memorial Gardens. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville, Va. is handling the arrangements.
