Ellen Shiflett aka Granny 1916 -2019
Ellen passed on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at her home in Gordonsville, Va.
She lived a great life with her family always at her side.
She was as spunky as they come, a real diamond in the rough. At 103, her beauty was remarkable and her smile and giggles were amazing. If you asked her how her day was, she would say, “Well, I’m still here,” with a big smile and giggle.
She was born September 29, 1916, and her parents were Mini Sullivan Shiflett and Wilbert Shiflett. Her siblings were Viola, Bruce and Wilton Shiflett.
She is preceded in death by four sons, Roger, Thurman, James and Ellis Shiflett.
She is survived by a son, Lawrence Michael Shiflett, and a daughter, Linda Sprouse and her husband, Wayne. She has three grandchildren, Mike “Toejoe”, Nelson and Mary Ellen and six great-grandchildren. We would like to thank her special friends, Pete and Florence, Bruce and Shirly Earheart for all their kindness.
She loved her home and anyone who walked through the door to visit. She will be severely missed. Her spirit will live in all our hearts.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Holly Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
