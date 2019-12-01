Vernell Marie Herring Shiflett, 82, passed away peacefully at home in Crozet on the morning of Monday, November 25, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Homer Davis Shiflett in 2012, and a daughter, Delores Mae Keith several years before in 1994. Vernell is survived by her children, Patsy Marie Crosby and her husband, James, Gary Davis Shiflett and his partner, Tammy Shull, Brenda Gail Sheler and her husband, Len, Robert Allan Shiflett, and Norma Jean Gibson and her husband, Michael; plus numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank Dr. Russel Sawyer at Crozet Family Medicine, Dr. Jefferson Prichard in the Martha Jefferson Cancer Center, and Hospice Nurse Rachelle Dorrier for their medical care. The family plans a private memorial gathering at the family home at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
