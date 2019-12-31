Mary Hunter "Polly" Sloan Shoemaker Mary Hunter "Polly" Sloan Shoemaker died on Saturday, December 28, 2019, peacefully at her home, she was 88. Mrs. Shoemaker was a Greenville native who had been an active participant in community affairs, especially those involving gardening and beautification. She was a life-long member of Christ Episcopal Church. Surviving are her three sons, James M. Shoemaker III of Atlanta, Georgia, Edward Sloan Shoemaker and his wife, Elizabeth, of Carbondale, Colorado, and Jonathan Evans Shoemaker and his wife, Diane, of New York City; her former daughter-in-law, Amelie von Fluegge of Atlanta; and six grandchildren, Mary and Peter Shoemaker of Atlanta, Stella and Sadie Shoemaker of Carbondale, Colorado, and Evan and Alexander Shoemaker of New York City. She is also survived by her brother, Edward Dunn Sloan Jr., of Greenville. Mrs. Shoemaker was born on July 5, 1931, in Greenville, the daughter of the late Edward Dunn and Caroline Young Sloan. She attended Greenville public schools, graduating from Chatham Hall in Virginia. She was a 1953 graduate of Sweet Briar College in Virginia, where she was the Sweet Briar May Queen. She worked for Steuben Glass Company in New York City prior to her 1959 marriage. Mrs. Shoemaker and her husband lived in Alexandria, Virginia and Tokyo, Japan during his stint with the U.S. State Department, and in Charlottesville, Virginia while he earned his law degree in University of Virginia. She returned to Greenville when he accepted an associate position with the Wyche Firm in 1965. As a member and a past president of the Carolina Foothills Garden Club, Mrs. Shoemaker was heavily involved in the development of Reedy River Falls Historic Park, a collaborative effort of city, private and nonprofit partners. She also served on the Greenville Zoo Commission, Greenville Beautification Committee and was an active member and past president of The Assembly. An accomplished equestrienne from girlhood, Mrs. Shoemaker was active with the Greenville County and Tryon Hounds. With her husband and sons, she also enjoyed skiing, sailing and scuba diving. She was known for her kind, generous heart. The family is thankful for the caregivers who have looked after Mrs. Shoemaker with compassion and devotion during her last years. The funeral service for Mrs. Shoemaker will be held at Christ Church Episcopal, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. Burial at the Church yard. A reception will follow service. Memorials may be made to Christ Church Episcopal, 10 North Church Street, Greenville, SC 29601, or to the Falls Park Endowment, c/o Community Foundation of Greenville, 630 E. Washington Street, Suite A, Greenville, SC 29601. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
