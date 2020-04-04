January 10, 1926 - Wednesday, April 1, 2020 Wilbur "Bill" H. Showalter, 94, resident of Culpeper, and previously of Charlottesville, passed away on April 1, 2020, in Culpeper, Va. Born on January 10, 1926, in Harrisonburg, he was the son of the late Wilbur Michael Showalter and Bonnie Hamilton Showalter. He was predeceased by his wife, Anne Martin Pierce Showalter and two grandchildren, Kristin and Kati Lisk. Bill was a man of service. He served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II, and later graduated from Virginia Tech in 1950. He married the love of his life, Anne Martin Pierce, on June 25, 1949, and they were married for 65 years until her passing in 2014. Bill worked for the General Electric Company for many years in Waynesboro and in Richmond, and in Charlottesville as a Manager of Purchasing until his retirement. Bill also served his community in many ways including a long-time affiliation with the Boy Scouts where he was a scoutmaster for almost 20 years. He was awarded the coveted Silver Beaver Award for his years of outstanding service to the youth of Waynesboro, Va. and helped 76 boys attain their rank of Eagle Scout. Bill was also very active in his churches in Waynesboro, Va., Richmond, Va. and in Charlottesville, Va., where he served as a deacon and was recognized as a deacon emeritus at his home church the First Baptist Church in Charlottesville. Bill was also a very active member of The Gideons International and served as a camp president and as the Virginia State president for four years. Most importantly he was a great husband to his wife and father of three children whom they raised in a Christian home. He was very proud of what his children have accomplished in their lives. He also was very appreciative of the care he received the last six years of his life at Rosewood Assisted Living in Charlottesville and especially at "The Culpeper" located in Culpeper, Va. He is survived by a son, Michael P. Showalter and his wife, Becky, of Culpeper; two daughters, Dr. Patti Showalter Lisk and her husband, Ron, of Spotsylvania, and Kathy Doren and her husband, John, of Chesapeake; five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg, Va. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to The Gideons International, Charlottesville Camp, P.O. Box 4541, Charlottesville, VA 22905 in Bill's memory, or to The Culpeper Retirement Home, 12425 Village Loop, Culpeper, VA 22701, in memory of Bill Showalter. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com. Hill & Wood - Greene Chapel 15075 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968
