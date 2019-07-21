Brian Eugene Shreve, 59, of Sterling, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. He was born in Danville, Va. to Eugene and Shirley Shreve and grew up in Charlottesville. Brian graduated from Albemarle H.S. in 1978 and earned his BSEE from the University of Va. in 1982. He went on to fulfill his childhood dream of designing and building spacecraft while working for various defense contractors in the Northern Va. area. In 1985, Brian married Frances Spain Smith. Together, they enjoyed a wonderful life for 34 years, traveling, being with family and friends, caring for pets and getting to know people in the Virginia Wine Industry. Brian is survived by his wife, Frannie; his parents; brother, Ken (Wanda); sister, Kim (Erik); as well as eight nieces and nephews, and a great-niece and great-nephew. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Loudon Funeral Chapel in Leesburg with a funeral ceremony and reception immediately following. Interment will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens in Richmond. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society or Capital Caring Hospice Services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.