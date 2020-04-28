September 16, 1954 - Thursday, April 23, 2020 Pamela Sue Sierschula died peacefully at her home in Charlottesville, Va. on Thursday, April 23, 2020, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Pamela "Pam" was born in Dayton, Ohio on September 16, 1954, and was preceded in death by her parents, Albert John Sierschula and Juanita Stella Schaus. She was a 1972 graduate of Broad Run High School in Ashburn, Va. Pam fulfilled a lifelong dream to earn her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree when her degree was conferred to her as the first graduate of the class of 2020 from the University of Virginia in a special virtual ceremony on March 25, 2020. She was a registered nurse and employee of the University of Virginia Medical Center in Employee Health. Pam was knowledgeable on a broad range of topics and was previously a licensed pilot and a firearms instructor. She will be remembered by her family and many friends locally and around the country for her focused determination, her warm smile, her playful spirit, her knack for picking just the right gift, and her love of dogs. She is survived by her sister, Monica Terlesky Sierschula Kelly; her brothers, Mark Terlesky and his wife, Kathy, and Matthew Terlesky; and her nieces and nephews, Adam Hull, John (Leslie) Terlesky, Cole (Sarah) Terlesky, Sarah Kay Terlesky, Randi Kelly (Christian) Marshall, Piper Terlesky, Rowen Terlesky; and five great nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital for their compassionate care of Pam in the past year. The family also expresses gratitude to the University of Virginia family for their commitment to help Pam receive her B.S.N. degree. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local ASPCA or the UVA School of Nursing. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
