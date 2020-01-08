James E. Sims of Crozet, Va. died at his residence on December 31, 2019. James was born in Berwind, W.Va. on October 8, 1947. He was preceded in death by his paternal parents, Glen E. Sims and Armeda Francis Sims formerly of Greenwood, Va. and a nephew, Shawn Patrick Sims of Stuarts Draft Va. James is survived by his loving wife, Margie Sims and son, James Sims, of Crozet Va.; a sister, Nancy Sims Smith of Waynesboro Va.; and a brother, the Rev. Randy Sims of Stuarts Draft. A celebration of life service will convene on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Bethel Pentecostal Assembly Church, 1532 2nd. Street, Waynesboro, Va., with the Rev. Randy Sims officiating. In lieu of flowers, financial contributions may be given to James immediate family.

To plant a tree in memory of James Sims as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries