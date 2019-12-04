Janet Sims, 72, of Greenwood, Virginia, departed this life on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. She was born in Charlottesville, Virginia, on August 8, 1947, daughter of the late Elgie and Dora Jones-Sims. A brother, Elgie Sims, Jr. preceded her in death. She was a graduate of Jackson P. Burley High School. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, in Greenwood, Virginia, from an early age and remained very active in all aspects of church life. She enjoyed participating in sports and was an avid sports fan. She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Robert Sims Sr. and Antione Sims; a daughter, Rochelle Sims; a brother, Stuart Sims; four sisters, Loretta Dickerson, Nancy Diggs, Catherine Sims, and Etta Woodfolk and husband, Charles; eight grandchildren, Gabriella Morris, Tianna Brown, Robert Sims Jr., Jada Sims, Deven Sims-Sandridge, Devonta' Sims-Sandridge, Jalen Sims, and Aniyah Sims; three great-grandchildren, Bella Johnson, Bryson Johnson, and Brelynn Johnson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Many thanks to Ananda Kablack, a very good friend. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, in Greenwood, Virginia, with the Reverend Dr. Stanley Woodfolk officiating. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be rendered to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.
