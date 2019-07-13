Virginia Dearborn Sims of Lenox, Mass., formerly of Charlottesville, Va. and Vero Beach, Fla., died surrounded by family on July 7, 2019. She was born on August 26, 1926, in Victoria, Va., the daughter of Gordon and Virginia Lloyd Dearborn. She attended Mary Washington College in Virginia. On March 21, 1953, she married John B. Sims. They were married for 51 years before he passed away in 2004. Highlights of Virginia's long life include swimming with the dolphins, volunteer work at the Vero Beach Museum of Art and her boating trip with her husband down the inland waterway from Virginia to Florida and then to the Bahamas. Mrs. Sims is survived by her two daughters:, Sandra Sims Payne of Gladwyne, Pa., and Deborah Sims of South Lee, Mass.; her three grandchildren, Emma Sims-Biggs, Sarah Payne, and Samuel Payne; and one sister, Lloyd Wells of Columbia, S.C. Funeral services for Virginia Sims will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Stockbridge, Mass. Friends wishing may make donations to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts in c/o the Kelly Funeral Home 3 Main Street, Lee, MA 01238. If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net.
