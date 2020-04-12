Richard Arlen Sipe "Big R" Richard Arlen Sipe "Big R" left this earthly world for his heavenly home on Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was born on December 17, 1944, in Charlottesville, the 8th of 11 children of the late Charles Daniel Sipe and Annie Robinson Sipe Gillespie. Also preceding him were his brothers Cecil, Preston, Willis, Marion, Earl and Lee; sister, Katie Morris; stepfather, James Gillespie, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Big R loved music. He had a beautiful voice and played drums, guitar and upright base throughout his life, especially Bluegrass which rang out at the annual Sipe Reunion at Three Chopt Community Center. He loved to dance. He only missed 1 of the 54 consecutive reunions which started in 1965. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose. Known for his big heart, an infectious smile, and proficiency at pulling your leg and making you laugh, he never met a stranger and was an avid UVA fan. Big R worked most of his life moving dirt, as an operator and superintendent. He glowed showing off his accomplishments of roads and subdivisions. He operated a digger truck for an electrical subcontractor out of N.C. and would tell you about every pole he sat. In later years he was a Greeter for Walmart where he thrived meeting and forming friendships with customers. Surviving are his wife of 32 years, Margaret Belew Sipe, aka Sugar; daughters, Robin Downey (Chris), Nicole Robinson (JD), and Cristy Bodie (WT); a son, Ricky Sipe (Michele); grandchildren, Joshua Sipe (Jenn), Clay Spitzer (Chelsey), Vaughn Bodie (Savannah), Jordann Sipe, Sarah Lively, Rebekah Lively, Hannah Lively, Peyton Downey, Morgan Robinson, Robert Bodie, Reagan Downey, and LacyAnn Thomas; one great-grandson, Triston Spitzer; a brother, Warren Sipe (Barbara); a sister, Betty Smith (Ray); and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends whom he loved dearly, including a very special friend who he thought of as a brother, Charlie Morgan (Mary). A memorial will be held at a later date.
