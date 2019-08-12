Ruby Irene Moon Sipe, 91, of Crozet, passed away on August 9, 2019. Ruby was born on March 11, 1928, in Buckingham, Virginia. She was a loving and devoted mother, who also enjoyed caring for her numerous grandchildren. Ruby enjoyed word search puzzles and crocheting. Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Lee Sipe Sr.; son, Hubert Lee Sipe Jr.; son-in-law, Henry Baber; and three grandchildren. Ruby is survived by her children, James E. Sipe (Maxine), Irene Baber (Allen Haislip), Charles Sipe (Carolyn), Wilmer Sipe (Kathy), and Harold Sipe (Glenda); daughter-in-law, Shirley Sipe; 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 3 p.m., at Holly Memorial Gardens in Charlottesville. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
