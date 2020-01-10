Glenn Wyman Sites, 72, left this earthly world for Heaven surrounded by his family on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at his home in Troy, Va. He was born on August 31, 1947 in Charlottesville to the late Austin Rufus Sites and Christine Virginia Kidd Sites. He was preceded in death by his brother, Austin Rufus Sites Jr. He worked for the City of Charlottesville as a gas distribution supervisor for 35 years until his retirement. He enjoyed spending time with his family, cooking out, fishing, boating and travelling. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Barbara A. Johnson Sites; his children, Deborah Dorrier and husband, Raymond, Glenn "G.W." Sites Jr. and wife, Lindsey, Dewey Sites and wife, Brandi, and Stephanie Belew; three brothers, Carl Sites and wife, Linda, Wayne Sites and, Don Sites and wife, Cindy; twelve grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews and friends. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Hill and Wood Funeral Home, Downtown Chapel with the Reverend Rob Pochek officiating. Interment will follow at Monticello Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at Hill and Wood Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020. The family would like to express thanks to Dr. William Dandridge, the nurses and doctors at Martha Jefferson Hospital and the staff at Hospice of the Piedmont for their care of Glenn. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
