Tuesday, February 25, 2020 Theodore "Ted" John Sklany, 84, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. He was born on February 23, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois. He was predeceased by his parents, Steve L. and Mary Koscum Sklany; his beloved wife, Shirley Madeleine; a sister, Joanne Davick; a brother, Steve Sklany; a son, John Steven Sklany; two grandchildren, Maline Leigh Spaid and Jessica Amanda Dalton; and a very special and beloved aunt, Vickie Koscum David. Ted is survived by two sisters, Angeline "Angie" Holmes (Bob), and Patty Czech; a son, Vincent Sklany; daughters, Therese "Terry" Hendrickson (Tim), Elizabeth Graves, Bernadette Dalton, and Jill Zimmerman; grandchildren, Heather Spaid, Jeremiah Spaid, Christy Krammes, Kevin Sklany, Noelle Hunt, Erica Dalton, and Christopher Dalton; and great-grandchildren, Caleb Liam, Gabriel Alexander, Jackson Rivers, Evelyn Joyce, Nathan Christopher, and Mason Alexander. After his mother died in childbirth, Teddie's time was shared between his grandparents' farm in Minnesota milking cows and tending to the farm, and his home in Chicago. Eventually, after his father remarried, they moved to Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. He attended school at McDonell Central Catholic High School and after graduation, Ted joined the Navy in 1954 and was honored to serve. He enjoyed those years beyond measure and spoke of them fondly and quite often throughout his life. However, after his first child was born and the twins were "on the way," our mother informed him that his tour was now over. Upon completion of his four-year tour in the Navy, Ted was honorably discharged. Once he came home, he became a full-time father and skilled machinist, employed by Teledyne Avionics in Earlysville, Va. until retirement. He enjoyed working with his hands and creating products that would help keep soldiers and airmen safe. He enjoyed troubleshooting quality problems and resolving those issues with analysis and precision so that Production could continue. Ted led a simple life but with a house full of children, it was a very full life. He always provided for his family. He worked sun-up to sun-down to make that happen, and he never complained about working so hard. He hand-cleared his 11 acres and taught his children to garden so we would never go hungry in the winter. He loved to read, explore history, work puzzles, and being of Polish descent - listened to Polka music (ALL THE TIME). Our parents first met at a dance at the Armory in Charlottesville, Va., and were married a year later on December 31, 1956 at the Holy Comforter Catholic Church. Ted was blessed with a strong faith and he lived his life in faith, charity, and the beatitudes. He felt that no one should ever go hungry, and whether we had much on the table or not, anyone who came by found a place at our table. He provided food, clothing, money, and emotional support to so many, no questions asked, and supported numerous charities when he could, because he felt so strongly about easing the suffering of others less fortunate, especially children. Our parents walked with us when we each took our first steps and it is a privilege to walk with them on their final journey. They have both come full circle now, visiting Holy Comforter one last time to celebrate a beautiful life and resurrection in Christ. Our mother was buried on March 7, 1994 and our Father will be buried on March 7, 2020. There will be a Family Night at Hill and Wood Funeral Home on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 7 to 9 p.m. There will be a Celebration of Life and Funeral Mass at Holy Comforter Catholic Church on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. with burial at Monticello Memorial Gardens directly following the Funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to give to the charity of your choice. If you would like a suggestion, any charity that supports the poor, hungry, sick or suffering would be greatly appreciated. One of Dad's favorites was the Resurrection Home in Beattyville, Ky. It is run by Sr. Mary Kay Drouin, OP, founder, in the Appalachian Mountains of Kentucky. Her team provides clothing, compassion, counseling, protection, food, and community care to women and children in need. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com. Hill and Wood Funeral Home 201 North First Street, Charlottesville, Va. 22902
