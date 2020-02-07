Adam Michael Sliko, 43, of Ruckersville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, February 4, 2020, at his residence. He was born on October 19, 1976, in Johnstown, Pa., to Marianne Everhart of Ruckersville. Adam was a loving father of three children and an adored son. He worked hard building a business, "All American Floors", gaining respect and credibility while being known for his outstanding craftsmanship in the business world. Adam loved Rock N' Roll, the Steelers, and being the life of the party. At home he was a silly playful Dad with an outgoing personality. He made friends quickly and always knew how to make people laugh and smile. In addition to his mother, Marianne, he is survived by his stepdad, Carroll; children, Nathan, Hailey and Savannah; beloved grandson, Abel Sliko; nephew, Caden Tucker; and wife, Allison. He will be missed my numerous family members and friends. Adam was preceded in death by his sister, Stacie Everhart; and grandparents, Bill and Martha Everhart and Constantine and Mary Sliko. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968. A Celebration of Adam's life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Ryan Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Adam's family to assist with funeral expenses. Contributions can be mailed to 25 Carodon Dr Ruckersville, VA 22968. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville, Va. is handling the arrangements.
