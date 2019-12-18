Ampy Smith went home to be with the Lord on Sunday morning, December 15, 2019, at the Hospice of the Piedmont. Ampy was born in Arrington, Virginia, on December 10, 1940, to Sterling and Mattie Smith, both deceased. Also preceding him in death are nine siblings. He is survived by his wife, Regenia Sonia Smith of Charlottesville and one surviving sister, Verdie Johnson of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Ampy is survived by three children, all of Charlottesville, Keith Smith, Karen Williams (Richard) and Ampy Kris Smith (Cindy); and a host of nieces and nephews. Ampy accepted Christ at an early age. On August 9, 1975 Ampy married his queen, Sonia Regenia Monroe of Esmont. Their union was a blended marriage. Together, Ampy and Regenia have five grandchildren, William Shawn Jefferson (Tamika) of Georgia, Sonia Patrice Holland of Charlottesville, Jacqueline Anisa and Jaylan Christopher Smith of Charlottesville and Aaron Jacob Smith of Charlottesville. They are also blessed to have three great-grandchildren, Aniyah Patrice Holland of Charlottesville, Sanai Amir Jefferson (Georgia) and Addilyn-McKenzie Giles of Charlottesville. Ampy was first employed at Newcomb Hall as a cook before becoming self-employed in 1964, when he opened Ampy's Commercial Cleaning Service. During the early 70's he also acquired his apartment complex, "Greenleaf Apartments" and later on, various other real estate properties. Ampy faked retirement in 2005, at which time he received recognition from Governor Mark Warner of Virginia. He knew he was never quitting work. In 2006, Ampy joined Covenant Church and became a Deacon, Usher and Greeter. He continued to Usher and Greet until his illness prevented him from doing so. Ampy also hosted a LifeGroup for years until his illness. Everyone who knew Ampy knew he was a person who liked to be humorous. He was a hard worker and was very business-minded He was a great believer in God and his Word. Ampy was a true believer. When Ampy Smith told you he was going to do something, you could believe he was going to do it. You could depend on him and he was very dedicated. Ampy was a great man and will be sorely missed, but he is now in a better place and is rejoicing and happy with the Heavenly Father. During his final days, when he still had the ability to speak, the name of "Jesus" was his constant calling. He would just say "Jesus", "Jesus". God is good and worthy to be praised, all the time. A Celebration of Life for Ampy Smith will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Covenant Church, 1025 Rio Road East, Charlottesville, Virginia 22901, conducted by Pastor Robert McCready. Burial will follow in Holly Memorial Gardens, 2351 Seminole Trail, Charlottesville, Virginia 22911. The family will receive friends at Covenant Church on Saturday, from 10 until 11 a.m. the hour of the service. Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com. The family is being served by Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, Fishersville, Virginia.
