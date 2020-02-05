Beverly Stephen Smith "Steve" went to be with the Lord on Friday January 31, 2020, in the arms of his loving wife, Adele Smith after a very courageous battle with cancer for the past year. Steve and Adele have been residents of Lake Monticello since their marriage five years ago. Steve was born on February 9, 1936, in Greenville, Tenn., the only son of Francis (Bus) and Mary Lee Islar Smith. Steve graduated from West Virginia University with a Master's Degree in Agriculture. He worked many years as an Extension Agent both in West Virginia and Virginia. He will be remembered by the many farmers he helped in both areas. He received many awards and honors for his work in the agriculture field. One of his favorite memories was of the time he spent driving a tractor trailer for Burns Motor Freight while waiting to be called into the Army. He received an Honorable Discharge in 1965. Steve is survived by his wife, Adele of Lake Monticello, Va.; two sisters, Sara Jones of Virginia Beach, Va., and Sherry Hurt of Glade Spring, Va.; two daughter, Lisa Smith of Barboursville, Va., and Ella Rusyniak of Richmond, Va.; four grandchildren, Wayne Loudermilk of Charlottesville, Va., Diane Loudermilk (Rusty Nobles) of Williamsburg, Va., Nancy Lewis (Larry) of Ashland, Va., and Laura Salzman (Glenn) of Palmyra, Va., as well as several step grandchildren and special family friend, Marie Jones of Lake Monticello, Va. A funeral service will be held at Mt. Eagle Baptist Church on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. The family will receive visitors beginning at 10 a.m., with service at 11 a.m. Interment will take place February 5th at Mountain View cemetery in Marlinton, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lake Monticello Rescue Squad, 14 Slice Road, Palmyra, VA 22963. The family would like to thank Dr. Ken Ballew, the staff at UVA Emergency Department, the members of the Lake Monticello Rescue Squad as well as all of his caregivers over the past several months. May God Bless You.
Breaking
Smith, Beverly Stephen
To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.