Beverly Stephen Smith, 83, of Palmyra, died on Friday, January 31, 2020, at his residence in the arms of his loving wife, Adele Smith. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Mt. Eagle Baptist Church, 2419 Buck Island Road, Charlottesville Va. with Pastor Sidney Craig officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. Interment will be on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in Marlinton, West Virginia. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Lake Monticello Rescue Squad. www.TeagueFuneralhame.com
Breaking
Smith, Beverly Stephen
To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.