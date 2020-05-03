February 3, 1932 - Monday, April 27, 2020 Elizabeth Ann "Liz" Smith, age 88, of Charlottesville, Virginia formerly of Palmyra, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020, following a lengthy illness. She was born on February 3, 1932, in Winchester, Tennessee, to the late Charles Arthur and Jessie Lee Grant Clark. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Billy Joe Smith. Liz was a veteran, who proudly served her country as an early member of the Women's Air Force (WAF), which she joined in 1951. Following a tour of duty in the United States and Italy, she was assigned to post-war Germany. It was there that she met her future husband, Billy Joe (Bill). They were married in Wiesbaden in 1954. Following her marriage, she had to retire from the Air Force; but she embraced her role as an Air Force wife. Bill's first assignment took them to Hamilton Air Force base in California where their daughter, Cheryl, was born in October of 1956. Numerous assignments took them to the Azores and locales stateside, including a last duty at the Pentagon. They settled in nearby Woodbridge, Virginia, for 15 years. Upon Bill's retirement from the Air Force, they moved to Newport News, Virginia, where Bill worked for NASA. Following Bill's retirement from NASA, Bill and Liz moved to Palmyra, Virginia, to be closer to their daughter, Cheryl and son-in-law, Elton Oliver and their beloved grandchildren, Zach, Will, and Dora. Liz was a very active woman of faith. She served as an elder and Sunday school teacher at First United Presbyterian Church of Dale City, Virginia, and Second Presbyterian Church of Newport News, Virginia. In Charlottesville, she was a member of First Presbyterian Church and enjoyed bible study with her "circle" and volunteered with the soup kitchen. Liz was multi-talented. She was adept at painting, especially landscapes. One of her best talents was as a storyteller. At family gatherings, she could make everyone laugh at her stories about growing up in her beloved home state of Tennessee. Liz also loved animals, especially dogs. From an early age, she always had a faithful dog as her companion. Once on a trip to the SPCA to select her newest companion, she chose the "scruffiest," ugliest little dog to take home because she knew no one else would pick her. She named her Samantha. Her latest canine companion was Bonnie; and when Bonnie passed, Liz never stopped grieving. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Oliver and her son-in-law, Elton of Scottsville; her grandchildren, Zach Oliver of Nashville, Tennessee, Will Oliver of Charlottesville, and Dora Oliver of Chicago, Illinois. She is further survived by two brothers, William R. Clark and his wife, Nell of Douglasville, Georgia, Stephen Kay Clark and his wife, Nancy of Nashville, Tennessee; and one sister, June Cole and her husband, Jim of Ringgold, Georgia; sisters-in-law, Imogene Sharp of Jonesboro, Arkansas, and Eva Jewell Smith of Arbyrd, Missouri. Numerous cousins and nieces and nephews will cherish her memory. Liz will also be missed by a special friend, Sandy Hoffman, of Dumfries, Virginia. Sandy was the daughter of Kathy Gibbs, Liz's best friend who predeceased her. A special thank you to Gail, April, Jerry and all our friends on the third floor at Morningside of Charlottesville and to Bridgett, Nancy, and the staff at Legacy Hospice. Words cannot express our gratitude for all you did for Liz. The family will never forget your kindness and patience. Interment will be at the Culpeper National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held for family and friends at a later date. The family suggests that any desired memorial contributions be made to Owens Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 3058 Liberty Road, Winchester, TN 37398, the HOWS project (Houses of Wood and Straw, https://housesofwoodandstraw.org/donate/ helping dogs in need) or to First Presbyterian Church of Charlottesville, 500 Park Street, Charlottesville, VA, 22901. Condolences may be shared with the family at hillandwood.com.
