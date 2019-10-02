Ellen Neatrour Smith, 50, of Madison, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, at her home. She was born on August 25, 1969, to the late Bruce Neatrour. She graduated from UVA with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry and graduated from Virginia Medical College of Virginia School of Pharmacy. She was a pharmacist for Madison Drug Company and office manager of Family Dentistry, Dr. James Crigler Smith, III. She is survived by her husband, James Crigler Smith III; mother, Kim Nguyen; sons, Cole Crigler Smith and Hunter Fitz-Hugh Smith, both of Madison; father and mother-in-law, James C Smith Jr. and Charlotte Smith, of Charlottesville; sister-in-law, Stephanie Dillard of Crozet; nephews, Caleb Dillard of Richmond, and Connor Dillard of Crozet; and special friend, Kelli Bates of Chester, Va. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison conducted by Pastor Patricia Nabers. Interment will be held in the Hebron Lutheran Cemetery. The family will receive friends two hours before the service, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Contributions may be made Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.