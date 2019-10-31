William Rudolph Smith Jr., 82, our beloved father and grandfather, passed away at home on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 26, 1937, in Charlottesville to the late William R. and Gertrude Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Smith; and his sister, Helen Payne. William attended Lane High School before joining the U.S. Navy. After his service, he worked in law enforcement for 23 years with the Charlottesville Police Department and seven years with the Albemarle County Sheriff's Office. He was a member of Belmont Baptist Church, the VFW, and the American Legion. He loved to hunt and fish. He was known as "Smokelite," "Kojak," and "Buddy." He is survived by his son, Wayne Scott Smith and girlfriend, Wilma Kidd; daughter, Tina Drumheller and husband, Wendell; five grandchildren, Drew Drumheller, Zach Drumheller, Ashley Lowery, Kimberly Barbour, and Aaron Smith; and one great-grandson Damien Barbour. The family offers their deepest thanks to Tina and her family for their loving care of William. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Belmont Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Greg Anderson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, and a reception will follow the service at the church. Burial with military honors will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Holly Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA, PO Box 7047, Charlottesville, VA 22906, https://caspca.org/give/donate-now/ Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
