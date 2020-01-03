Keith Hamilton Smith, 93, of Shipman, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019, in Charlottesville. He was born February 27, 1926 in Nelson County a son of the late Earl Hamilton Smith and Eunice Elizabeth Roberts Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lottie June Willoughby Smith. Keith was a World War II United States Navy Veteran, a member of Mt. Shiloh Baptist Church and enjoyed farming. He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Ragland of Schuyler; son, Wayne B. Bryant of Troy; step-daughter, Brenda Wright of Faber; three grandchildren, Makala Rose (Katie) Ragland, Tonya Bryant and Travis Bryant; and five great-grandchildren, Alexis, Brayden, Brookelyn, Torie and Brystal. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel in Lovingston with Pastor Robert Price officiating. Interment will follow in the Roberts Family Cemetery in Shipman. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434) 263-4097.

