Kenneth "Wes" Wesley Smith, 47, of Madison, Va., passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at his home. He was born on February 3, 1972, to Kenneth Marion Smith and Elizabeth Aylor Smith. Wes was a life-time member of the Madison County Fire Department, building inspector for Madison County, Madison County Football Boosters, Double Top Hunt Club, James Madison Building and Code Officials Association and Madison County Softball Boosters. He was a member of Fairview Christian and Rapidan Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Julie McMullen Smith; children, Christopher Wesley Smith and Bailey Cameron Smith; sister, Cheryl Lynn Paramore and husband, Keith; brother, Chad Everette Smith and wife, Rebecca Ann; father and mother-in-law, David and Betty McMullen; brother-in-law, Jeff McMullen; nieces and nephews, Zachary McMullen, McKenzie McMullen, Brooke Paramore, Morgan Paramore, Caleigh Smith, Connor Smith, and Camdyn Smith; and special friends, Roger and Brenda Berry, all of Madison County. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison, conducted by Pastor Jeff Tucker. Interment will be held at Fairview Christian Church Cemetery in Hood, Va. The family will receive friends and family at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Contributions may be made to Madison Co. Fire Dept, P.O. Box 255, Madison, VA 22727, Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, Rapidan Baptist Church, 150 Rapidan Church Lane, Madison, VA 22727, or Fairview Christian Church, P.O. Box 19, Hood, VA 22723.
