May 21, 1942 - May 29, 2020 Lon Smith of Charlottesville, Va., passed away at his home on May 29, 2020, after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. His wife of 54 years, Becky, and their eldest child, Brian, were by his side. He had turned 78, May 21, 2020. Born in Harrisburg, Ark., Lon grew up in Jonesboro. He joined the Aeronautical Chart and Information Center in St. Louis in 1965. In all, Lon served the Defense Mapping Agency for over 32 years in both Washington, D.C., and St. Louis, joining the ranks of the Senior Executive Service in 1982, and holding many key managerial positions. He received many awards for his distinguished service. After retiring in 1997, Lon and Becky moved to Charlottesville where he began a second 'career' volunteering. He swung a hammer for and served on the local board of Habitat for Humanity. He was also on the board of the PACEM homeless shelter and headed the committee that oversaw PACEM volunteers at Wesley UMC. Lon continued to volunteer until his Parkinson's disease limited his abilities. He is survived by Becky; Brian and his children, Michaela and Cecilia of Charlottesville; and his daughter, Laura and her children, Seb and Benjamin, of New York City. He is also survived by his brother, Sam of San Antonio, Texas, and his sister, Sandy of Hot Springs Village, Ark. The family expresses sincere appreciation for the compassion shown by his caregivers Judy, Kay, and Jahmire and for the support of Doctors Shah, Ballew, and Wooten. Respecting Lon's wishes, no service will be held. Please remember Lon in your own way. Donations in his memory may be made to Parkinson's research, Charlottesville PACEM, or Habitat for Humanity.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Here is how schools in Virginia will be allowed to reopen
-
Charlottesville fire chief resigns after heated disputes with city manager
-
COVID closes area restaurants even as restrictions lift
-
An estimated 1,000 people march from downtown to UVa
-
Lawsuit: Original deed prevents Lee statue from being taken down
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.