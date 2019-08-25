Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend departed this life on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at her residence in Gordonsville, Va. She was born on April 8, 1947, to the late Wither Coles and Mae Eva Williams. Maxine was a faithful member of Union Baptist Church. Maxine was the loving wife of the late William E. Smith Sr. She is survived by her children, sons, Marvin E Smith Sr., William E Smith Jr., both of Gordonsville, and bonus son, Keith Smith of Texas; daughters, Melinda Robinson and husband, Tracy and Tiffany Smith, all of Gordonsville; sisters, Irene Williams; stepsister, Josephine Kenny and the late Selena Wells; brother, Herbert Williams, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Preddy's Funeral Home in Gordonsville, Va. The family will receive family and friends at the VFW Hall immediately following the service.
