Nancy Lee Smith, 70, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away peacefully on Monday, August 12, 2019, at the University of Virginia's Kidney Center Outpatient Dialysis. She is survived by her daughter, Nakisha Smith. She was predeceased by her mother, Margaret Smith; sister, Frances Goines; and one brother, Wilbert Smith (in absentia). A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019, 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Baptist Church in Charlottesville, Va., with direction by McClenny Funeral Services, Inc.

