Russell William Smith, 80, of Ruckersville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was the son of the late Roy Franklin Smith and Bessie Frances Houchins Smith. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Carroll Leathers and Nora Alice Wood. Russell was the owner and operator of Smith Tile Company in Ruckersville. He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Madison, was a man of God, a family man, and loved his children. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Nora Ella Pearce Smith of Ruckersville; four daughters, Melanie Smith Andrews and husband, James, of Gordonsville, Valerie S. O'Keeffe of Winchester, Victoria L. Hamilton and husband, Rick, of Charlottesville, and Holly E. Pritchett and husband, Chris, of Keswick; grandchildren, Meghan Wills, Elizabeth, Catherine and Chase O'Keeffe, Cory and Courtney Snapp, and Hayden Pritchett; and two great-grandchildren, Audrey and Nolan Wills. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Fellowship Baptist Church with Pastor Dale Freeman officiating. Interment will be held at Culpeper National Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church.
Breaking
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.