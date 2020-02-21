Russell William Smith, 80, of Ruckersville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was the son of the late Roy Franklin Smith and Bessie Frances Houchins Smith. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Carroll Leathers and Nora Alice Wood. Russell was the owner and operator of Smith Tile Company in Ruckersville. He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Madison, was a man of God, a family man, and loved his children. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Nora Ella Pearce Smith of Ruckersville; four daughters, Melanie Smith Andrews and husband, James, of Gordonsville, Valerie S. O'Keeffe of Winchester, Victoria L. Hamilton and husband, Rick, of Charlottesville, and Holly E. Pritchett and husband, Chris, of Keswick; grandchildren, Meghan Wills, Elizabeth, Catherine and Chase O'Keeffe, Cory and Courtney Snapp, and Hayden Pritchett; and two great-grandchildren, Audrey and Nolan Wills. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Fellowship Baptist Church with Pastor Dale Freeman officiating. Interment will be held at Culpeper National Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church.

