Willie George Smith Sr., 93 of Palmyra, Virginia, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the Louisa Health and Rehabilitation Center in Louisa, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his mother, Clara Francis Carter. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Mary M. Smith; three sons, Willie Smith Jr. (Julia) of Palmyra, Virginia, James Smith Sr. (Lula) and Stanley Smith Sr. (Carmen) of Bremo Bluff, Virginia; two daughters, Carol Smith of Palmyra, Virginia, and Eunice Baskfield (Melvin) of Louisa, Virginia; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. A public viewing will be held Friday, May 22, 2020, from 2 until 7 p.m. at The Sheridan Funeral Home in Kents Store, Virginia. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Union Baptist Church in Shores, Virginia. Many thanks to the UVA Medical Center and the Louisa Health and Rehabilitation staff for their services. Funeral arrangements in the care of Sheridan Funeral Home and Charles Colbert.

