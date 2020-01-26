Wendi Smith, mother, friend, fierce lover of life, passed away suddenly on January 16, 2020. Born on November 28, 1967, at Kaiser in Bellflower, California, to Vicki Coverdale and Robert P. McClung, Wendi lived in southern California, specifically South Gate, Sante Fe Springs, Downey and Long Beach, California growing up. A truer friend was never found. Wendi made friends easily and in every phase of her life that she carried forward with her, blending and expanding her tent of "friends who are family" everywhere. A passionate and creative person, Wendi lived a rich full life always planning for the next great adventure. Her deep spirit and wild heart, her loyalty, her strength and compassion were apparent to anyone who interacted with her. Her vitality, presence and bright light will be missed by all. In 1992, Wendi embarked on a journey leaving southern California and the Left Coast. She moved from Southern California to Westchester, New York to be a nanny where she met and established friendships with a core group of women, WHAM, that became her east coast family. After her nanny adventure, Wendi moved into New York City to attend The New York School of Design in 1995. After receiving her degree in interior design, Wendi worked at Herman Miller before going out on her own. As owner of Enlightened Designs, Wendi plunged into the world of helping clients bring their dreams to life. In 1997, Wendi met Clark Smith, the father of her two sons, Jarrett Cutrer Smith and Alexander "Xander" West Smith. In 2000, Clark and Wendi and young Jarrett left NYC and moved to Charlottesville, Virginia. In Charlottesville, Wendi continued her interior design practice for institutions and private clients. Traveling back and forth from Charlottesville to New York and other job sites, Wendi developed a network of friends in all areas: the vendors, the contractors, the clients. Wendi's creativity knew no bounds. With her WHAM posse she was a co-founder of Plain Mary, a luxury baby goods company with an online store and product placement in numerous high-end children's and gift boutiques. Celebrity favorite product, the Kensington Baby Play Mat, was featured in the swag bag of Emmys and Golden Globes. Wendi also volunteered tirelessly. She served as a board member and trustee of The Blue Ridge School for multiple terms. Always the chair of events for activities that served her sons, their classmates and interests, Wendi helped with events from The Henley Fun Fair, Western Albemarle football banquet and auctions, to the Charlottesville Opera Gala, The Children's Hospital benefit and many others. In 2009, she began her successful local business "Leftover Luxuries". First curated consignment sales were "pop up" style and occurred in Charlottesville, Atlanta, New York City, Westport Ct., Los Angeles and other places. A permanent location in Charlottesville created a community center where friends and family, clients and shoppers, met and shopped. All gathered the first Thursday of each month for After Hours to view a local artist's newest work. With everything she did, Wendi turned work into an opportunity to connect friends and make new ones. Her biggest love was her boys. Wendi's love and support knew no bounds. Whether out in front, such as being on the sidelines for EVERY football game or behind the scenes raising money for their activities, she was Jarrett and Xander's biggest champion. Wendi defined herself as a Mother first. That was her best job each and every day. Wendi was predeceased by her birth mother, Vicki Coverdale. She is survived by her two sons, Jarrett Cutrer Smith and Alexander " Xander" West Smith of Charlottesville; her father, Robert McClung and his wife, Lilli, of Pocatello, Idaho; her mother, Joy Beck and husband, Bill, of Palm Springs, California; siblings, Robert McClung of LA California, and Suzanne Grimes of Virginia Beach; her aunt, Margie Coverdale Freud of Salt Lake City, Utah; and nieces and nephews, Katelyn McClung, Hope Plummer, Christine and Shane Stouch, and Hailey Silver. To begin to list Wendi's friends who are family is nearly impossible. Bill Alberter and Vicky Laredo are two friends who must be mentioned. Wendi's capacity for love and friendship knew no bounds and she will be sorely missed by too many to name. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. -In The Eye- Friends who want to remember and celebrate the love and life of Wendi Smith are invited to make a contribution to a fund being set up to support Jarrett and Xander's education at Smith Family Educational Trust C/O McGuire Woods LLP ATTN: James F Neale, Esq. 652 Peter Jefferson Parkway Suite 350 Charlottesville, VA 22911 Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Smith, Wendi
To plant a tree in memory of Wendi Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.