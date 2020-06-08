Jan. 1, 1932 - June 4, 2020 William "Bill" Harrison Smith died on Thursday, June 4, 2020, following a lengthy illness. He was born on January 29, 1932, in Nelson County to the late John Henry Smith and the late Carrie Fitzgerald Smith. Bill is survived by his wife of 67 years, Grace Smith of Palmyra, Va.; his sons, James Smith and his wife, Tammy of Faber, Va. and Kevin Smith and his wife, Cheryl of Palmyra, Va. He is also survived by his two brothers, John Smith of Richmond, Va. and Thomas Thompson and his wife, Joyce of Charlottesville, Va.; five grandchildren, Jason Smith and his wife, Christine of Walkersville, Md., Shelly Smith of Hanover, Pa., Will Smith and his wife, Angela of Palmyra, Va., Megan and Emily Smith of Faber, Va.; four great-grandchildren, Logan, Nolan and Hanna Smith of Walkersville, Md. and Colton Smith of Palmyra, Va. Also surviving Bill are numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his two sisters, Carrie Crickenberger and Mary Ella "Polly" Rentzel. Bill attended the Miller School of Albemarle. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. After his Honorable Discharge from the Military he was employed as a master Carpenter with Edward Van Lear Construction Company in Charlottesville, until he moved to Fluvanna County in 1973 and established his contracting business. Bill became a member of St. John the Baptist Church in Ivy as a youth, while living in Fluvanna he attended services at Bybees Road Church. Bill was an avid hunter, fisherman, gardener until his health made it impossible to continue these activities. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Holly Memorial Gardens, 3251 Seminole Trail, Charlottesville, VA 22911. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be made to the Miller School of Albemarle, 1000 Samuel Miller Loop, Charlottesville, VA 22903. Teague Funeral Service is assisting with the arrangements. Teague Funeral Home 2260 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville, Va.

