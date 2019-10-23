Larry Wayne Smoot of Ruckersville, Va., passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, after a wonderful day on a getaway weekend with his loving wife in Gettysburg, Pa. He was born on February 24, 1957, to the late David Owen Smoot and Gladys Roberta Smoot. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Smoot and sisters, Linda Buraker and Brenda Gosling. He is survived by his wife, Terri Jackson Smoot; daughters, Kelsey Gold Smoot and Hailey Owen Smoot; brothers, Stevie Smoot and John Randy Caylor; sisters, Doris Batiste and Tina Caylor; and numerous nieces and nephews. Larry grew up in Culpeper County, Va., alongside his seven siblings. He was born with a passion for learning and creativity. These gifts allowed him to achieve his degree in electronics technology, graduating summa cum laude. He thoroughly enjoyed his electronics technician career. He was an incredibly hard worker in all aspects of his life. In his spare time he loved being outdoors, rooting for the Dallas Cowboys and University of Virginia Cavaliers, was an avid history enthusiast, and cherished, with his wife, training and companionship of three beautiful Irish Setter dogs, Shannon, Flynn and Clancy. Above all else he was a champion father and husband. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison, Va., conducted by the Rev. J Walter Canter. The family will receive friends one hour before the service from 12 until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. A reception will follow at a to be announced location. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Greene County Animal Shelter of Virginia, P.O. Box 358 Stanardsville VA 22973 or the American Heart Association.
