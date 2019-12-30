Nancy Mae Morris Snead, 81, of Keswick, Virginia, passed from this life on December 24, 2019, at the Hospice House on Park Street, Charlottesville, Virginia, after a yearlong battle with esophageal cancer. She was born on April 3, 1938, to her parents, Lloyd James Morris and Effie Mae (Harris) Morris, who resided near Zion Crossroads, Louisa County, Virginia, at the time. When Nancy was not yet two years old her family moved to Charlottesville where she has fond memories of living on Ridge Street. Nancy was predeceased by her parents, brothers, Thomas Dudley Morris and Lloyd James Morris, and daughter, Crystal McCauley Powell. She leaves behind her husband of 49 years, Sherman "Bud" H. Snead; stepsons, Michael A. Snead and Ronald D. Snead and wife, Cheryl; grandchildren, Jennifer L. Franklin, Lanserr A. Snead and companion, William Hall, and Sherman H. Snead II and wife, Stephanie, of Charlottesville, Virginia, and Travis D. Snead and wife, Susan, of Baltimore, Maryland; great-grandchildren, Brianna Franklin, Ruby Rose Snead, Jackson Hall, Riley Snead, Ayumi Snead, and Ella D Snead; her son-in-law, Steven Powell and daughter's children, Eric, Kristina, Jennifer, Michael, Katelyn, and Megan; her sisters, Evelyn Moore and husband, Tom, of Catawba, North Carolina, Frances Boone of Elgin, South Carolina, and Doris Thompson and husband, Bert, of Blue Ridge, Georgia; former daughters-in-law, Monika Snead, Elaine Helmick and Vickie Thomas of Charlottesville, Virginia; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Nancy was always more concerned for others than herself as a devoted wife, a supportive sister and genuine friend to many. All children knew she was an easy touch for a cookie from the cookie jar on her kitchen counter. She loved dogs especially German Shepherds. She worked for Wiley's Department Store and at the Institute of Textile Technology as a lab technician. She was a member of Rivanna Baptist Church and enjoyed helping with church dinners, hosting summer picnics and baptisms in their family pool. Her kindness and quick wit brought joy and happiness to both family and friends. During her illness she endured much and never complained; she was a delight to be with and was so appreciative of the care she received from her doctors and nurses at the Phillips Cancer Center, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Hospice of the Piedmont Center for Acute Care and Hospice House. The family will receive friends at Hill and Wood Funeral Home in Charlottesville on Monday, December 30, 2019, from 1 until 2 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at Hill and Wood, Charlottesville, Virginia, conducted by Pastor Larry Wingfield. Interment will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, will be most welcome. Condolences may be left for the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Snead, Nancy Mae Morris
Service information
Dec 30
Visitation
Monday, December 30, 2019
1:00PM-2:00PM
Hill and Wood
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Dec 30
Funeral Service
Monday, December 30, 2019
2:00PM-3:00PM
Hill and Wood
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Dec 30
Graveside Service
Monday, December 30, 2019
3:00PM
Riverview Cemetery
1701 Chesapeake St
Charlottesville, VA 22902
