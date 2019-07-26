Martha Mariah (Miller) Snoddy, 95, of Arvonia, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at The Woodland in Farmville. She was born on October 16, 1923, in Buckingham County, Virginia, a daughter of the late Carl James and Virginia (Newton) Miller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton Earl Snoddy; two sons, Clyde and David Snoddy; a daughter, Mildred Muth; her sisters, Bertha Miller, Doris Mayo, Shirley Chancellor, Margaret Gunter, Peggy Marion, Susie Cline, and Amanda Morris; and a brother, Carl Leverne Miller. Martha had worked for Prince Edward Academy where she drove the school bus, worked in the cafeteria, and the office. She was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church and she enjoyed gardening, quilting, and volunteering her time caring for the elderly in the community. Survivors include a son, Earl B. "E.B." Snoddy and his wife, Betty; four daughters, Rachel Mays, Mary Cline, Carolyn Monger and husband, Claude, and the Reverend Lisa Meyers and husband, Steve; a sister, Ethel Landes; two brothers, James Miller and Avis Miller; daughter-in-law, Margaret Snoddy; son-in-law, the Reverend John Muth; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchileren; and a number of other extended family members and friends. The family would like to express their gratitude to Tina Hernandez, Ruth Langhorne, and Marvin Johnson for their loving care in her last days. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church by the Reverend Lee Godfrey. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Friday evening, July 26, 2019, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.