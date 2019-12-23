Donald Oneil Snow, 82, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019, at his home. He was born on November 22, 1937, to the late Herman and Omie Snow. He was married to Rachel Shifflett Snow on May 3, 1958, who preceded him in death on December 6, 2019. Donald along with Rachel were Charter members of Charlottesville Church of the Brethren. They attended Mill Creek Church of the Brethren until illness prevented them from doing so. Donald worked as a produce manager for 30 years at Safeway Stores. He was able to retire at 48 years old. At that time, he and Rachel moved to Myrtle Beach where he was proud to say they were on a 11 years vacation. In his retirement, he was happy to put Moms interest centerstage and he was her 24/7 caregiver during her illness. He had such an amazing gift for fixing things and he was the ultimate, recycler, he would reuse everything in so many possible ways, a trait he most likely inherited from his dad. He is survived by two daughters, Rebecca "Becky" Snow of Ruckersville, and Kelly McDaniel and husband, Eddie, of Harrisonburg; a brother, Samuel Snow and wife, Patricia; five grandchildren, Jeremy Thacker, Karry White and husband, Jon, Amanda Allen, Eddie "EJ" McDaniel, and Zackary McDaniel; and three great-grandchildren, Lillybelle Rosalie and Jasmine Allen. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Zelia Lawson, (Haywood) Dottie Whitt (Alfred) and Bertha Adams (Eugene); and a brother-in-law, Wilbert Shifflett (Shirley). A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at Preddy Funeral Home Chapel in Madison, conducted by Pastors Tom Williams and Glen Bollinger, with interment at Ruckersville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral Home. The family would like to thank the caregivers Gloria Wegman and Tammy Whitsel for their tireless service and the RMH Hospice. Memorial contributions may be made to Charlottesville Church of the Brethren or Mill Creek Church of the Brethren.
