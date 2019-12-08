Rachel Rebecca Shifflett Snow, 84, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, at her home. She was born on April 4, 1935 in Earlysville to the late Jerry Wilbert Shifflett and Mary Frances (Frankie) Knight Shifflett. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Clarence Shifflett and Arthur Shifflett; two sisters, Mary Snow and Madeline Morris; two nieces, Robin Wood and Lori Collier; and a nephew, Greg Shifflett. Rachel was a charter member of the Charlottesville Church of the Brethren and attended Mill Creek Church of the Brethren until illness prevented her from doing so. She worked at State Farm Insurance in her early years. In 1986, she moved to Myrtle Beach where she met up with some special friends, Sue Snipes and Elvira Peele where they all found love and hobby of making and collecting porcelain dolls. She would want you to know that during their travels, she and Donald had the opportunity to sing in the circle at the Grand Ole Opry stage. She is survived by her husband, Donald Oneil Snow, whom she married on May 3, 1958; and also survived by two daughters, Rebecca "Becky" Snow of Ruckersville, Kelly McDaniel and husband, Eddie, of Harrisonburg; brother, Wilbert Shifflett and wife, Shirley; sisters, Zelia Lawson and husband, Haywood, Dottie Whitt and husband, Alfred, Bertha Adams and husband, Eugene; five grandchildren, Jeremy Thacker, Karry White and husband, Jon, Amanda Allen, Eddie "E.J." McDaniel Jr., Zackary McDaniel; three great-grandchildren, Lillybelle, Rosalie and Jasmine Allen; brother-in-law Samuel Snow and wife, Patricia, of Roanoke. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison with interment in Ruckersville Cemetery conducted by Pastor Tom Williams and Pastor Glen Bollinger. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday evening at the funeral home. Special thanks go out to caregivers Gloria Wegman and Tammy Whitsel for their tireless service, and also to the RMH Hospice.
