November 25, 1944 - May 31, 2020 Sondra "Sandy" Benedict Snow, passed in her sleep, at home, in the early hours of the morning of May 31, 2020, of natural causes. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, on November 25, 1944, to Ann Theurer Benedict and George Benedict who preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Willard "Willy" Snow; her son, Jon Allen Snow; grandsons, Jonathon and Kenneth; and furry family member, her beloved companion, Gracie. She is also survived by her cousins, Steve Theurer and wife, Pam, of Ohio, Brenda Sippel and her husband, Andy, of Tennessee, and Susan Renfrow and her husband, Bill, of Tennessee, and a host of friends. She was employed by State Farm Insurance Company and retired after 42 years. In retirement Sandy loved to attend exercise classes with her friends at Carver Recreation Center. She also volunteered her time to the community helping others with their laundry through loads of love ministry at Belmont Baptist Church. She faithfully attended Belmont Baptist for many years and looked forward to Sunday morning services and lunch after church at Moose's By The Creek with family and friends. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Holly Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Charlottesville SPCA, 3355 Berkmar Dr., Charlottesville, VA 22901, or to the Loads of Love ministry, Belmont Baptist Church, 830 Monticello Ave, Charlottesville, VA 22902. Condolences may be shared online at www.hillandwood.com

