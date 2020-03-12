Otis "Buck" Greamon Southard Jr., 91, of Dolley Madison Road, Orange, died on Monday, March 9, 2020, at his residence. Born May 1, 1928, in Orange County, he was the son of the late Otis Greamon Southard Sr. and Georgiana Purdum Southard. He is also predeceased by two sons, Randall Alan Southard and Kelly Greamon Southard. He was a member of the Thoroughfare Bible Church and was a veteran with the United States Coast Guard. He is survived by his wife, Emily Hicks Southard of Orange; one son, Philip Dale Southard of Orange; three grandchildren, Logan Alan Southard, Erika Leora Southard and Jordan Greamon Southard; one brother, George William Southard Sr. of Warrenton; two sisters, Barbara Southard Amos and husband, Billy, and Patricia Southard Stewart of Orange; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Preddy Funeral Chapel, Orange with interment in the Walkers United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pastor Perry Utz will officiate. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 6 until 7 p.m. at the Preddy Funeral Home, 250 W. Main Street, Orange, VA 22960.

To plant a tree in memory of Otis Southard, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries