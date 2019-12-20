Henry Lee Southworth died Friday, December 13, 2019. He was 80 years old. Henry was born in Scottsville, Va. to Mavis Black and Henry Taylor Southworth. At age six, the family moved to Richmond. His maternal grandparents, Mary Lou and Everette Black of Cunningham, were such a joy in his life. He spent all of his childhood summers with them and his high school years of 1957 and 1958 graduating from Fluvanna County High School. As a child Henry Lee was so happy to arrive at the Black's home that he would run around and around their house and then kiss the ground. Henry was a very strong-willed, independent person and marched to the beat of a different drummer! He learned to repair from his grandfather in the blacksmith shop, so repairs and gunsmithing became his life's work. In 1940, nine months after Henry Lee was brought to the Greer home in Cunningham to meet newborn Judith Anne, who became his childhood playmate. He pretended to married her at age 12 in Cunningham Church, dated in high school, and married December 19, 1959. Their two daughters are Laurie Jensen (Jack) and Andrea Southworth (Jason Weiss). Grandchildren are Annie Thompson Gooch (Joshua), William Thompson, Virginia and Vollie Weiss. Henry Lee was a member of the Virginia National Guard for 10 years, where he received outstanding awards and commendations. He was a member of Cunningham United Methodist Church, where he held many offices, teacher, Sunday school superintendent, lay leader, and certified lay speaker. Henry Lee loved music, particularly the big band tunes, gospel and bluegrass. His favorite trip to take was to Daytona Beach, Florida. In his early years, he was very interested in old vehicles and restored a 1948 Chevy pickup. He led a simple life, enjoying feeding the birds, looking after wildflowers and gardening. Henry could fix most anything and bought things that others said were not repairable. They usually got fixed. Services will be held at Cunningham United Methodist Church on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. The family would be happy to see you one hour prior to the service or afterwards. Officiating will be the Rev. Dr. Thomas E. Frost and the Rev. Amy Grant. Interment will follow in the church cemetery next to Henry's beloved grandparents. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cunningham United Methodist Church, Building Fund, 3389 Thomas Jefferson Parkway, Palmyra, VA 22963. Many thanks to all relatives and friends for prayers, concerns and many acts of kindness. The family appreciates and thanks the staff of both Hospice Asera Care and Cedars Healthcare Center, who were all caring and compassionate.
