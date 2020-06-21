John A Spaid III, born on January 28, 1953, in Winchester, Va., left this temporary life for his eternal home on June 9, 2020. Remaining to honor his life are his wife, Karen; sister, Chris; his brothers from other mothers, David Robishaw Jr, of Charlotte, N.C., and Evans "Buddy" King of Clarskburg, W.Va. There would never be enough space to capture all the folks that John touched during his short time on this earth. Details are still pending and are being handled by Woodward Funeral Home, 200 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa, VA 23093. Please refer to their Website: woodwardfh@gmail.com to sign the guestbook.

