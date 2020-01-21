Clarence Conard Sparks, 90, of Gordonsville, died Friday, January 17, 2020, in Henrico. Born July 20, 1929 in West Virginia, he was the son of the late Walter Tazwell Sparks and Nina Rita Blake Sparks. Mr. Sparks was also preceded in death by three brothers, Harold L. Sparks, Walter S. Sparks, Gene Wallace Sparks; and three sisters, Nina Fowler, Helen Cason and Evelyn S. Sprouse. He is survived by his wife, Shirley B. Sparks; three sons, Donald R. Sparks (Lexa), Clarence W. Sparks (Debbie), Jeffery A. Sparks; two daughters, Carolyn S. Carver, Martha S. Mowbary (Greg); three stepdaughters, Sheila Hawthorne (Jim), Lynn Blankenship, Annette F. Adams (Reed); two sisters, Mary Virginia Mauck, Edna "Pat" Gipson; nine grandchildren; five step grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville with interment to follow in Graham Cemetery in Orange. Pastor Wayne Collis will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Sparks, Clarence Conard
To plant a tree in memory of Clarence Sparks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.