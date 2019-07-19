Mary Mildred Sparks, 92, of Barboursville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at her home. She was born on March 20, 1927, daughter of the late Walter Richards and Susie Garton Richards. Mary is survived by her daughter, Patricia S. Fairfax and her husband, Donald; her son, Allan Sparks and his wife, Gwen; her grandchildren, Kevin Morris and his wife, Michelle, and Lori Fisher and her husband, Josh; her great-grandchildren, Pearson and Ava Fisher; special friends, Barbara Mouberry and Leslie Tinder; and many other family members and friends. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Sparks Sr.; son, Johnny Sparks Jr.; daughter, Nita Nicholson; son-in-law, Mickey Nicholson; daughter-in-law, Donna Sparks; granddaughter, Amy Sparks; and siblings, Hazel Shipp, Pearl Haney, Whitlow Richards and William Richards. Mary was a lifelong member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who was very devoted to her family. Her loving nature will always be remembered and missed. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail Ruckersville, VA 22968 with Pastor David Knighton officiating. Interment will follow at Ruckersville Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family would like to thank Dr. Bostic and the staff of Medi Hospice, especially Katie Champion and Chasity Taylor, RN, for the excellent care of our mother for the past 19 months. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM EDT FRIDAY... * HEAT INDEX VALUES...AROUND 105 DEGREES ON FRIDAY DUE TO TEMPERATURES IN MIDDLE TO UPPER 90S AND DEWPOINTS IN THE UPPER 60S TO LOWER 70S. * IMPACTS...DANGEROUSLY HIGH TEMPERATURES AND HUMIDITY COULD QUICKLY CAUSE HEAT STRESS OR HEAT STROKE IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HEAT ADVISORY MEANS THAT A PERIOD OF HIGH TEMPERATURES IS EXPECTED. THE COMBINATION OF HIGH TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL CREATE A SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY - CALL 911. &&
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.