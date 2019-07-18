Mary Mildred Sparks, 92, of Barboursville, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at her home. She was born March 20, 1927, daughter of the late Walter Richards and Susie Garton Richards. Mary is survived by her daughter, Patricia S. Fairfax and her husband, Donald; her son, Allan Sparks and his wife, Gwen; her grandchildren, Kevin Morris and his wife, Michelle and Lori Fisher and her husband, Josh; her great-grandchildren, Pearson and Ava Fisher; special friends, Barbara Mouberry and Leslie Tinder; and many other family members and friends. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Sparks Sr.; son, Johnny Sparks Jr.; daughter, Nita Nicholson; son-in-law, Mickey Nicholson; daughter-in-law, Donna Sparks; granddaughter, Amy Sparks; and siblings, Hazel Ship, Pearl Haney, Whitlow Richards and William Richards. Mary was a lifelong member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who was very devoted to her family. Her loving nature will always be remembered and missed. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, July 19, 2019, at Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail Ruckersville, VA 22968 with Pastor David Knighton officiating. Interment will follow at Ruckersville Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.
