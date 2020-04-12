Barbara Ann Spears was born on June 2,1943 and passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin and Anna Cary. Barbara is survived by her husband, Cecil L. Spears; her sons, Willam Giovannetti and Christopher Giovannetti; her sisters, Judith Duane Cary, Bonita Louise Cary; and brother, Irvin Eugene Cary Jr. She is also survived by four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A life celebration will be scheduled at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.hillandwood.com for the family.

