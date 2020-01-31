Aubrey W. Spence, 82, of Stanardsville, Va., passed away on Thursday, January 29, 2020 in Charlottesville, Va. He was born on February 12, 1937 to the late Wilbert Lee Spence and Mildred Mae Elam. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Newcomb Spence; and brother, Wilbert L. Spence Jr. Mr. Spence was a member of the Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church, retired director for Dominion Resources, and a United States Army veteran. He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie S. Rash and husband, Scott, of Moseley, Va.; two sons, Gregory A. Spence and wife, Deana and George C. Spence and wife, Marty, all of Stanardsville, Va.; sister, Thelma Joyce Watts and husband, Albert, of Keysville, Va.; nine grandchildren, Sarah Griffith and husband, Korby, Hannah Estes and husband, Shannon, Caleb Spence, Joshua Spence, Jessica Lam and husband, Zack, Alex Spence, Michael Spence, Austin Rash and Brandon Rash. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home Chapel in Madison. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorial contribution may be made to Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church, Stanardsville, Va.
Spence, Aubrey White
To plant a tree in memory of Aubrey Spence as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.