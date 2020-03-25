Bernice Yvonne Spencer of Nellysford, Virginia, born on October 27, 1937, at Sunnyside, Kentucky, went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 20, 2020. Bernice is survived by sisters, Velma Johnson and Betty Hudgins and by her five children, Patricia A. Workman and husband, Harold, Benjamin D. Spencer and wife, Kathy, Linda S. Roberts and husband, David, Deborah A. Spencer, and Mark D. Spencer and wife, Jennifer. She was the proud grandmother of 12, Charles, Katy, Nicholas, Benjamin, Elizabeth, Samuel, Brian, Nathan, Daniel, Ashley, Tara, and Debi; and a loving great-grandmother of seven, Adrianna, Audrey, Kaleb, Nicholas, Caroline, Charles, and Adrien. She was preceded in death by Benjamin P. Spencer, her former husband of 37 years. Bernice had a long career at Valleymont Market and made many dear and treasured friends. Bernice was a loyal fan of local musician Tony Fortune and could be found enjoying dinner at local restaurants when he performed. Bernice grew up in rural Kentucky, and followed her husband Benjamin P. Spencer wherever the U.S. Air Force sent him including England, Florida, Mississippi, Michigan, and Maryland. She was kept busy raising five children while her husband was assigned to combat duty in Southeast Asia. After moving to Virginia, Bernice was a homemaker and became a CNA that provided care and assistance to elderly community members. She was a clerk at Valleymont Market for many years. Recently, Bernice enjoyed and benefited from the health care and social interaction provided by InnovAge PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly). She was a long time member of Rockfish Baptist Church. Her strong desire was to leave a legacy of hope and faith in Jesus Christ to her family and all those she knew. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Bernice's memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the Charlottesville Hospice of the Piedmont, or to a charity of your choosing. Due to the coronavirus situation, there will not be a funeral at this time. When life returns to normal, the family will hold a memorial service.
In memory
