James Lloyd "Jimmy" Spencer, 75, of Afton, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, at his residence. He was born on June 14, 1944, in Charlottesville, to the late Lloyd Winston Spencer and Ida Bell Spencer. Jimmy was a United States Army veteran and a retired employee of Con-Agra. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Coleman Spencer on February 13, 2020. Jimmy is survived by his sister, Janet Deane Moses; his brothers, Winston Kenneth Spencer and Lynwood Thomas Spencer; two stepsons, George Salyer and Robert Salyer and two stepdaughters, Tamara Hughes and Rhonda K. Salyer; four step grandsons; several other nieces and nephews; along with his dog, Frosty; and his two special cats that he and Shirley loved dearly. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Ridgecrest Cemetery in Lovingston with Pastor John P. Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends at the graveside. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434-263-4097).
Most Popular
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.