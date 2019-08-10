Monty crossed over peacefully to his eternal home, Thursday morning, August 8, 2019, in Arrington, Virginia. Monty was born August 25, 1950, he was 68. He was the youngest son of the late John Kenneth Spencer and Maggie Lozelle Spencer Mays. He grew up in Alberene (Southern Albemarle County) and didn't want to wander too far. He did consent to summer family vacations and one trip to the Dominican Republic. Truth be known, he enjoyed them all emincely. He is preceded in death by his siblings, Kenneth M. (Mike) Spencer, Donald L. Spencer and Roxie F. Smith. In addition he is preceded in death by his nephews, Ricky Smith, Bobby Smith, Todd Spencer, Steven Spencer, Michael (Mike) Johnson and his sister-in-law, Donna K. Spencer. Monty is survived by his wife of 48 years, Patsy (Blitch) Spencer; their daughters, Amy M. Hottinger (Howard) of Palmyra, Jessica S. Gunter of Lovingston and Amanda E. Hitt (Timothy) of Arrington, Virginia. He is survived by seven grandchildren, Kenneth Michael (Mike) Hagee, Courtney A. Brooks, Kendall M. Gray, Maggie L. Gunter, Harper R. and Emerie L. Hottinger, and Abigail E. Hitt. He is also survived by brothers, Ronald A. Spencer of Alberene and James (Larry) Spencer of Palmyra; step-sister, Jean M. Johnson (Johnny) of Afton; step-brother, Roger Mays (Judy) of Michigan; and brother-in-law, Roy (Jr) Smith of Batesville; nephews, Randy Spencer, Rodney (Scotty) Spencer, Timothy Smith, Chris Spencer, Tony Spencer, Greg Spencer, Scott Johnson; nieces, Kim Wheeler and Cindy Dillon; and numerous special family members and friends. He was a man of many talents and trades. His first job was working at Kenny Burger in Charlottesville. He then went on to work with his brother Mike at Birckhead Electric Company. His next adventure was land surveying the new and upcoming Lake Monticello in Palmyra. He worked several years as a Security Officer at Sperry Marine before pursuing residential construction and tile setting. Monty always strived to do his best and as close to perfection as possible. His motto was: if you start out right you'll finish right. He loved the great outdoors, spending time hunting, fishing, playing horseshoes, craving walking canes, cutting grass, searching for arrowheads, or riding four-wheelers with his children and grandchildren. The outdoors is where he found his peace and tranquility. Monty was a father figure, a mentor, hunting buddy and a great friend and will be truly missed. A special thank you to our daughters, Amy, Jessica and Amanda, son-in-law Timothy Hitt and grandson Michael Hagee who made possible the home care we provided for our dear Monty. The family would also like to thank Dr. Joseph Swingle, Dr. Jefferson Prichard, Dr. Alan Brijbassie and the nurses and staff of Sentara Martha Jefferson for the care and compassion they gave Monty. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Hospice of The Piedmont who guided our family during Monty's brief and courageous battle with the infamous Big C. Family night will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Wells Sheffield Funeral Chapel, 828 Front Street, Lovingston, Va., with a memorial service at 12 p.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019. Interment will be at Alberene Cemetery, 3061 Alberene Church Lane, Esmont, Va. immediately following the memorial service. Please join the family at Alberene Baptist Church, 2728 Plank Rd., North Garden, Va. after interment for food and fellowship. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434) 263-4097.
