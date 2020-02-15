Shirley Coleman Spencer, 83, of Afton, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, in Fishersville. She was born on August 11, 1936, in W.Va., to the late Theodore and Mary Coleman. Shirley is survived by her husband, James "Jimmy" Lloyd Spencer; two sons, George and Robert Salyer; two daughters, Tamara Hughes and Rhonda Salyer; a sister, Marilynn Shifflett; one dearly loved niece, Cheryl Sullivan (Erin); four grandsons; several other nieces and nephews; her sister-in-law, Janet Moses; and her brothers-in-law, Kenny and Lynwood Spencer; along with her dog, Frosty and her two special cats that she dearly loved. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at the graveside in Ridgecrest Cemetery with Pastor John P. Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends at the gravesite. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel (434-263-4097)

