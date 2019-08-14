Tiffany Ann Spencer, 44, of Lovingston, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019. She was born on March 19, 1975, in Charlottesville, the daughter of Rebecca Anne Huffman Spencer and the late Charles William Spencer Jr. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Lee Spencer. Tiffany is survived by her mother, Anne Spencer; children, Miranda Leigh Brogan, Natalie Elizabeth and Tinnell and William Leslie Tinnell; her brother, Charles W. "Chuck" Spencer; her long time companion, Andy Tinnell, numerous nieces, nephews, and special friends. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Nelson County Historical Society and Oakland Museum, the Nelson County Rescue Squad or the Lovingston Fire Department. Arrangements under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Va., (434-263-4097).
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.